CamelPhat and Green Velvet pair up to deliver bouncing single ‘Critical’: Listen

By Samantha Reis 4

‘Critical’ is the name of the single born through the long-awaited collaboration between CamelPhat and Green Velvet. Released on January 8, via Ministry of Sound Recordings, the dynamic track is here to debut 2021 in high class. This is the first time these heavyweights combine, and the result is mind-blowing. ‘Critical’ arrives on the heels of CamelPhat’s acclaimed debut album ‘Dark Matter’ which has given much to talk about in the last months of 2020. Last year was important and great for the British duo who do not want to lose pace and continue in a growing spiral of success. If this is how CamelPhat choose to start the year, we can’t wait for what is yet to come. It is with great euphoria that fans receive the news of the pairing of the British producers with the American house music legend Green Velvet. The years go by and the father of Relief Records continues to surprise the industry with his chameleonic ability to reinvent himself. His creativity and energy keep captivating and making him one of the leading figures within the house music landscape.

Tech house-infused, ‘Critical’ is a floor-ready track. It is eclectic, balanced and lively. It reflects the maturity and refinement of CamelPhat and Green Velvet while displaying the vibrant sound of tech house. It is a dark candy with a sweet and colourful filling. This track has bouncing synths, warping basslines and fine-tuning percussion, all surgical allied with the iconic vocals of Green Velvet. Hypnotical, uplifting and crispy, ‘Critical’ is all you could ask of CamelPhat and Green Velvet. This hot tune will be a perfect fit for the dancefloor, whenever we do return to it.

‘Critical’ is a transatlantic delight that showcases a combination of major talents and tops the game of January’s releases. This huge and brilliant collaboration will certainly become a favourite. Listen to this Ministry of Sound Recordings’ pearl below.

Image Credit: CamelPhat (via Facebook) and Green Velvet (via Facebook)