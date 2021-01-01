CamelPhat delight fans with Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve performance

By Amy Martine 27

British pairing CamelPhat reached new career heights in 2020, with the year marking the release of their debut album, ‘Dark Matter‘. To close a phenomenal year in great style, the duo performed at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020, bringing in the new year with a selection of top tier tracks.

The set provided a balance of iconic hits and brand new music, as the pairing delivered ID after ID, delighting fans all over the world. In terms of established hits, CamelPhat also dropped stand-out releases like ‘For A Feeling‘ with Rhodes, ‘Spektrum‘ featuring Ali Love, and ‘Phantoms‘ with Cristoph. The formidable duo once again proved their dexterity in performing live, despite the absence of a crowd. Weaving their way through anthem after anthem, it’s no surprise that this set was one of the most popular of the night.

After delighting fans in July 2020 with Tomorrowland Around The World, lofty expectations surrounded Tomorrowland’s 2021 New Year’s Eve extravaganza. Held in the virtual world of NAOZ, Tomorrowland utilised 3D technology, video production and special effects to provide fans with a truly unforgettable experience. While fans are eager to gather in person as soon as circumstances permit, this virtual alternative was a welcome treat for viewers all over the world.

Watch the trailer for Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 below, and find the full tracklist here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland