Camelphat drop melodic remix of London Grammar’s ‘Lose Your Head’ : Listen

By Jake Gable 19

Camelphat x London Grammar sounds like a dream collaboration, and the output of such a combo sounds just as good as we hoped it would! That’s because the Liverpudlian duo have now dropped their stunning remix of London Grammar’s hit ‘Lose Your Head’. Cementing a spot as one of the industry’s leading talents, Mike and Dave (aka Camelphat) have grown meteorically in recent years, following on from their Axtone anthem ‘Paradigm’ and Spinnin’ sensation ‘Constellations’, to the success of ‘Cola’ and beyond. The sweet-and-sticky fizzy banger popped and sparkled into life in 2017 when released on the mighty Defected Records, and ever since, Camelphat have been an A-List name in the world of electronic music. Blessing us with anthems such as ‘Panic Room’, ‘Be Someone’ and Cristoph collaboration ‘Breathe’, the paid have headlined the Steel Yard arena on the closing night at Creamfields 2019, and even treated us to their album ‘Dark Matter’ at the tail end of last year.

The 21-track production, a sure-fire contender for ‘album of the year’, featured ‘Rabbit Hole’, ARTBAT collaboration ‘For A Feeling’, and ‘Not Over Yet’, with the latter roping in the vocal talents of former Oasis superstar, Noel Gallagher. Now, the Camelphat boys are bringing us fresh fire in the shape of ‘Lose Your Head’. Pairing the trademark haunting vocals of London Grammar, the UK pair add an emotive and melodic sprinkling to the release, before launching into a typically driven hook. The release follows on from their recent Green Velvet collaboration ‘Critical’, and with the duo seemingly as active as ever in the studio, we’re now hugely excited to see what 2021 brings on the musical front for the acclaimed British pairing, who have previously held a hugely popular Ibiza residency alongside bright-shirt wearing-Aussie tech-house juggernaut, Fisher, and Mancunian duo Solardo. You can hear the latest Camelphat remix below: