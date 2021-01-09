Carl Cox goes drum ‘n’ bass in an hour-long guest mix on Eats Everything’s radio show

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 29

2021 is already full of twists and turns and it has only just begun. Although lockdowns and restrictions are still in effect worldwide, there is a light at the end of tunnel with the rollout of several authorised Covid-19 vaccines. Another bright side we can take a look at or more precisely take a listen is a unique NYE drum ‘n’ bass guest mix from the legendary Carl Cox, premiered on fellow British DJ and producer Eats Everything‘s Edible Beats radio show.

The dance music pioneer embraced his UK underground roots and featured the créme de la créme of the scene: Netsky, Friction, DC Breaks, Total Science, DJ Marky & S.P.Y., Commix, Shy FX, and more.

Edible Records label owner Eats Everything said the following about the mix:

“Probably one of our proudest moments on Edible Beats … Carl Cox has delivered a special NYE guest mix for you AND it’s an hour of Drum & Bass ! This one is an absolute belter, LET’S GO !”

When thinking of what to do for my New Year @EdibleRecords radio show I thought I’d ask @Carl_Cox for a guest mix & not only did he say yes but he sent me an absolutely BAD BOY Drum n Bass mix! Big up Coxy you absolute hero & legend ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/bZzvRICG9s pic.twitter.com/LeboR6nKEU — TwEats Everything (@eats_everything) January 7, 2021

Even if you’re not a big fan of high-tempo 160-180 BPM breakbeats, this guest mix is the perfect way to get out your comfort zone as it perfectly represents the essence of the genre, bringing the various sub-genres under one roof. Starting with Netsky’s rework of a huge classic from Roy Ayers, ‘Everybody Loves The Sunshine‘, Carl Cox sets the mood for the upcoming hour of liquid, jungle, atmospheric and heavy drum ‘n’ bass tracks, sampling the finest jazz and soul music. Welcome the new year with astonishing vocal oriented tracks like Friction & Flava D‘s ‘Now Or Never ‘; light-footed, melodic pieces with ‘Yellow Shoes’ by DJ Marky & S.P.Y., more hardcore beats like ‘Sinking‘ by Enei, old school classics such as Blame‘s ‘Stay Forever‘ and even a D&B remix for ‘It Is What It Is (Bad Ass Disco)’ by Russell Small x DNO P x Reigns from Carl Cox himself!

However, this is not the first time that Carl Cox shared his peculiar drum ‘n’ bass repertoire with the public. He recorded his very first d’n’b mix, also for NYE, back in 2012, for his Global Radio on Mixcloud, and came back for another massive selection in 2018, delivering a mix for Apple Music’s One Mix Drum & Bass Month on Beats 1.

Listen to the special Carl Cox drum ‘n’ bass mix on Edible Beats by Eats Everything below!

Image Credit: Carl Cox via Facebook