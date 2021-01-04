Charlotte de Witte shares new music with acidic Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve performance

By Samantha Reis 18

Techno goddess Charlotte de Witte delivered an incredible, acidic and fresh set at Tomorrowland 31.12.20. The Belgian top-class DJ and producer performed on the idyllic Melodia stage. Filled with details that seemed to come out of a storybook, the stage developed into an enchanted forest, filled with a crowd of digital ravers. Charlotte’s elf look matched perfectly with this transcendental setting, but as soon as she squeezed the play button, the magical floor of NAOZ – the digital venue for the Tomorrowland festival’s New Year’s Eve edition – shook.

2020 was a fine year for Charlotte, full of releases, new music, awards, and all that good energy and unquestionable quality were brought on stage. The giant magic tree that adorned the stage seems to feed off the rhythm and it was as if it rejuvenated to the energetic sound of Charlotte de Witte. Simply amazing, it was the perfect soundtrack to march into the new year full of strength.

The Belgian artist didn’t miss this opportunity to bring new music and refreshed her fans’ palate with half a dozen new IDs. Her set was technically splendid and revealed a delicious selection of tracks. In addition to exhibiting her own work, Charlotte selected other high-quality gems. To the delight of the spectators, her stunning remix of ‘Desire‘ – the great success of Bob Moses & ZHU – was heard. It was also possible to dance on ‘Black Sun’ by Reinier Zonneveld and Miro, one of the pearls of the album ‘After Incubus‘ of the peak-time act. Charlotte de Witte also showcased her brand-new tune ‘Xylophone‘ to be released this year via her own imprint KNTXT and the mysterious edit of ‘The Age Of Love’. We will want to know more about this. Also from her label, the techno artist made everyone party with ‘Nothingness‘, an amazing single that gives name to Alignment’s album.

Charlotte let out countless smiles during her set, spreading her good energy all over the stage and into the home of everyone who saw this incredible performance. Tomorrowland continues to raise the bar in its events and proof of that is this memorable musical moment by Charlotte de Witte. Check the preview of this set below and don’t miss the opportunity to review the entire show until January 14 here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland