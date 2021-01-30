Clean Bandit drop new single ‘Higher’ featuring Iann Dior : Listen

By Jake Gable

Clean Bandit have unveiled their uplifting new single, ‘Higher’, featuring chart-topping US rapper Iann Dior. Written by the band, Dior, and Bastille’s Dan Smith, with production courtesy of Grace and Jack of Clean Bandit alongside Mark Ralph (Years & Years, Sigala), ‘Higher’ is unmistakably Bandit – a genre-bending, indelible track, showcasing one of the world’s hottest new talents. The song’s heartening message is also brought to life in the official video, which was directed by the visionary band on location in Jamaica, and follows the narrative of a castaway, played by Dior, who survives a boating accident and grows up fending for himself on a deserted island with the loving memories of his father spurring him on until he is rescued at sea by a party boat carrying some very special guests.