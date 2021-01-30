Clean Bandit drop new single ‘Higher’ featuring Iann Dior : Listen
Clean Bandit have unveiled their uplifting new single, ‘Higher’, featuring chart-topping US rapper Iann Dior. Written by the band, Dior, and Bastille’s Dan Smith, with production courtesy of Grace and Jack of Clean Bandit alongside Mark Ralph (Years & Years, Sigala), ‘Higher’ is unmistakably Bandit – a genre-bending, indelible track, showcasing one of the world’s hottest new talents. The song’s heartening message is also brought to life in the official video, which was directed by the visionary band on location in Jamaica, and follows the narrative of a castaway, played by Dior, who survives a boating accident and grows up fending for himself on a deserted island with the loving memories of his father spurring him on until he is rescued at sea by a party boat carrying some very special guests.
Clean Bandit kicked off an exciting new chapter in their illustrious career last August, joining forces with BRIT Award-winning breakthrough star Mabel on smash hit ‘Tick Tock‘ (feat. 24kGoldn). With their GRAMMY-winning pop formula still proving a hit, the track scored the band their 10th UK Top 10 and saw them join Little Mix as the only British group to have a new release single in the Top 10 of the Official Singles Chart in 2020. To date, the song has garnered over quarter of a billion global streams and over 54 million views of the official video. Concluding the year, Grace lent her talents to the star-studded line-up of artists – Cher, Nile Rogers, Kylie Minogue, Robbie Williams and more – for BBC‘s Children In Need charity single ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’, raising vital funds to help support children and young people across the UK facing disadvantage, at a time when they need it most. And just in time for New Year’s Eve, the band released their third mash-up of the year, 24 hours x Gypsy Women (feat. Yasmin Greene & Crystal Waters).