Coachella could resume in fall 2021, Palm Springs mayor says

By Nicole Pepe 41

Coachella could come back to Coachella Valley in the fall this year, according to the mayor of Palm Springs, CA.

The two-week-long festival is notorious for drawing hundreds of thousands of attendees to gather for a wide range of acts in the middle of Coachella Valley in California. The festival is known for its eclectic art, performances, and if you’re lucky, you may even run into Leonardo DiCaprio or Kendell Jenner.

Despite recent rumors of the possibility of Coachella to resume this coming April, the mayor of Palm Springs, California, Christy Holstege has stated otherwise in a recent interview, “We’re not planning on events in the spring this year. We’re hoping that those events will be rescheduled to the fall of this year.” She also added that she fears the virus could not only spread among the crowd but festival-goers would, unfortunately, bring it back to their home-states. While this might not come as a shock to many others still living amongst the threat of the pandemic, it still manages to hit us where it hurts.

As of late, Dr. Anthony Fauci has predicted that many festivals will indeed have to wait for the fall season of 2021 in order to resume, rather within the next few months as many people have assumed. The festival organizers for Coachella have yet to officially announce whether or not they will still be going ahead with the festival as per usual, but it is speculated that they will be making an announcement of their decision soon.

Image Credit: Watchara Phomicinda, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG