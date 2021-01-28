Coachella promoter Goldenvoice to aid mass vaccination effort

By Alexander Costello 124

Each year, music fans mark their calendars in anticipation for the next edition of Coachella, a music and arts festival that’s become one of the largest, most profitable music events in the United States. Thanks to its rich history, the well-established festival draws in excess of 250,000 attendees to the middle of Coachella Valley in California. But with the ongoing pandemic causing so much uncertainty, Coachella was postponed with talks of a restart in Fall 2021. Not keen on a festival-free summer, Coachella’s promoter, Goldenvoice, has joined the fight against Covid-19, and they’re on a mission to aid the country’s mass vaccination efforts in a bid to help events like Coachella get back to what they do best.

In a report outlined by Desert Sun, a daily news organisation serving Palm Springs, it was highlighted that Goldenvoice was holding discussions with Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez about creating a mass vaccination site. It had been noted that the 500-acre El Dorado Polo Club, were Coachella is held, was being identified as a possible location to set up the site. Goldenvoice’s expertise in large-scale events, logistics, and understanding of all the planning that takes place make them a worthy candidate to tackle such a huge task; and hopefully, deliver results.

With each day passing, the outlook of more festivals, gigs, and shows being cancelled or postponed is ever likely. But thanks to the help of organisations like Goldenvoice, their actions are helping us take a step in the right direction to get things back on track. Plus, we can’t wait for the return of Coachella and to find out which electronic dance music acts will be performing for the latest edition of the iconic festival.

Image credit: The Press-Enterprise