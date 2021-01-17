Cristoph delivers sensational debut BBC Radio 1 Essential mix

By Alexander Costello 17

Joining the likes of Duck Sauce, Jamie XX and Above & Beyond to spin the legendary BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix, Tyneside tastemaker Cristoph has cemented his place among the elite, adding the latest 120-minute installation to the Essential Mix history books. With the nod from esteemed DJ Pete Tong (MBE), it was always certain that Cristoph, once a protege of renowned producer Eric Prydz, would deliver the goods for the UK’s biggest radio station. Now, continuing to show the world what he has long been capable of, the British producer facilitated two hours of breathtaking progressive music on a commanding BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix debut.

The two-hour mix packs an assortment of the best progressive picks, a coming-together of roughly 24 irresistible tracks, each perfectly complementing one another. Cristoph effortlessly blends his own work alongside names such as Pryda, Depeche Mode, and Booka Shade to name a few. Showcasing that progressive is alive and kicking, Cristoph enlists the help of big hitters to ensure the BBC’s listeners are fully satisfied. On the tracklist you will find Cirez D‘s melodic ‘Glow‘, Adana Twins – ‘C3Po‘, and the impressive ‘Mondfinsternis‘, a track by Kevin de Vries & Innellea; released on Afterlife. However, the true depth of Cristoph’s mix shines through the careful selection of his own music. The Newcastle-based DJ launches an assault of collaborations while inviting you to pick out an array of private edits featured throughout. Nearing the end of the mix, Cristoph drops notable hints of his 2020 hit ‘Big H‘ before wrapping up the stunning debut with ‘Tomorrow Never Comes‘, a collaboration with Artche. You can check out the full setlist here at 1001tracklists.

Stepping into the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix Hall of Fame, Cristoph’s epic musical journey is a testament of what is yet to come. While the future of dance music still shrouds in uncertainty, 2021 may well be the year we see Cristoph take his career to new heights. Plus, it can only be a matter of time before he’s invited back; essential mix round two! Check out the full mix below.