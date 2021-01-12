Cristoph set to make debut on BBC R1’s Essential Mix this Friday

By Jake Gable 15

The BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix is set to welcome Cristoph into the channel’s illustrious hall of fame this Friday, as the British-born producer makes his debut for the legendary mix series. Growing in stature with every passing year, the Tyneside talent has previously held a slot at Eric Prydz‘s Ibiza residency, playing the entire season as the warm-up act for the Swedish superstar. But, after also supporting Pryda during his Steel Yard show in London‘s Victoria Park, Cristoph is now stepping out of the shadow of his good friend, and emerging as a leading light in his own right. Teaming up with Camelphat on arguably the greatest track of 2018, ‘Breathe‘, the Geordie has since enjoyed released on iconic labels such as Above & Beyond‘s Anjunabeats imprint.

Now, BBC Radio 1 broadcaster, DJ, and tastemaker, Pete Tong (MBE) – or as the man himself would say… “Must Be Essential” – has invited Cristoph to the UK’s biggest radio station to showcase his slick progressive talents with an essential mix which is sure to rocket towards the top of the trending charts on websites such as 1001Tracklists. Famed for huge hits like ‘SFB’ and ‘Big H 2020’, Cristoph even turned his hand to remixing duties on The Temper Trap‘s iconic feel-good summer anthem ‘Sweet Disposition‘. With BBC Radio 1’s dance community of Danny Howard, Annie Mac, and Pete Tong, dominating UK airplay when it comes to dance music, the Essential Mix series is one of the station’s longest-running and most legendary features. Previous incumbents include Avicii, Carl Cox, Steve Angello, Flume, Daft Punk, Above & Beyond, Duke Dumont, Alesso, and deadmau5 (via his TestPilot alias).

With the tension and excitement now building towards the weekend, which tracks are you hoping to hear included in Cristoph’s mix? Are you more of an ‘EPOCH‘ fan? Perhaps you’re a ‘Voice of Silence‘ kinda guy/gal? Let us know across our social media avenues!