Daft Punk debut album ‘Homework’ turns 24 years old today

By Jake Gable 10

Back in the 1990s, dance music was in a very different place… That was until Daft Punk emerged to bring a fresh and innovative electro sound to the masses, sprinkling a class ‘French Touch’ to house music. If we rewind to the 20th century, euro-dance and trance remained dance music’s most trending sub-genre at the time, with acts like Paul Oakenfold, Sasha, Carl Cox, Paul van Dyk, and Ferry Corsten all playing a huge role in the movement at the time. With the people of the UK hosting a number of illegal raves and warehouse parties every weekend, acid-house and acts like The Prodigy started to boom, but in 1997 that all changed when Daft Punk gave us ‘Around The World’. The innovative single, paired with iconic official video, was taken from ‘Homework’, the pair’s debut album, which also included tracks such as ‘Alive‘ and ‘Da Funk’, the latter proving a common ground for Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso with the Swedish House Mafia pair describing how they bonded together over that track during their teenage years in the ‘Leave The World Behind‘ docu-movie.

Dance music had never seen an act like Daft Punk before, and not just because of their sick style and legendary robotic helmets. The French pair managed to incorporate a truly unique and refreshing sonic style within their productions, and soon became one of the biggest artists in the world, going on to launch follow-up album ‘Discovery‘ in 2001, which included ‘Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’, ‘Digital Love’, ‘Aerodynamic’ and arguably their biggest hit to date, ‘One More Time’. The duo returned in 2013 with ‘Random Access Memories’, and hit the big-time once more with the sound of the summer, Pharrell collaboration ‘Get Lucky’. The duo also roped in the N*E*R*D frontman for ‘Lose Yourself To Dance’ (found on the same album). But today, on the day ‘Homework’ celebrates a 24th anniversary, we take a look back at this classic below!