David Guetta urges people to get vaccinated against Covid-19

By Ellie Mullins 44

Always using his platform for good, David Guetta has done things like raising millions for charity whilst entertaining us through his United At Home livestreams, and now he’s continuing to speak out for good and is urging people to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Of course, live events and festivals cannot happen in their full, normal capacity until a proper solution is found, and right now this solution definitely seems to be the vaccine. As someone heavily affected by the halt to touring, Guetta spoke out about the situation in a new interview with news organisation company Reuters ahead of his ground-breaking New Year’s Eve performance.

“I’m going to do the vaccine, and I hope people are going to do it too because I don’t see any other way to go out of this situation. Of course this is personal but that’s how I see it. […] We are about to witness the craziest party year of our lifetime because the minute it’s going to be open, you know, it’s going to be amazing.”

Getting vaccinated is the first great step to getting back to a year of events and festivals, and many countries all over the world are receiving and developing effective vaccines to stop Covid-19 in its tracks.

You can watch a clip of the interview with David Guetta below, where he also talks about wanting to be back to performing for a real crowd.

‘Get the vaccine': French DJ David Guetta wants everyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine so the world can have a big mad party in 2021 https://t.co/Tghxbcf71e pic.twitter.com/jYaWNOlvcx — Reuters (@Reuters) December 30, 2020

Image Credit: David Guetta (via Thibault Camus)