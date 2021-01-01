David Guetta delivers breathtaking set at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020

By Amy Martine

Leading French DJ/producer David Guetta has truly been on form over the course of 2020. Having already established himself as one of the industry’s most prolific pioneers early in his career, his shift into the future rave era has further cemented his position amongst the greats. After such a successful year, expectations were high for David Guetta’s performance at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020, but he delivered an unforgettable set that proved one of the night’s major highlights.

Blending iconic classics with newer releases, David Guetta effortlessly fused his discography into a symphony of genre-blending segments. Dropping some of his best-loved hits such as ‘When Love Takes Over’ with Kelly Rowland and ‘Titanium’ with Sia, alongside newer fan-favourites including MORTEN collaborations ‘Kill Me Slow‘ and ‘Dreams‘, he ensured that the energy remained high throughout.

Tomorrowland pulled out all the stops with its huge new year’s eve celebration, recruiting over 25 artists across 4 stages to perform in the virtual world of NAOZ. Using 3D design, video production and special effects, this virtual event was truly an exceptional experience for all those watching at home. Despite the ongoing pandemic stopping crowds from gathering in most areas of the world, this digital celebration was the perfect opportunity for dance music fans to experience some of the magic of Tomorrowland from home.

Check out a preview of the set below and find the full tracklist here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland