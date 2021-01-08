David Guetta releases 2021 rework of his classic Kid Cudi hit ‘Memories’: Listen

By Jake Gable 63

It has been a full 10 years since David Guetta dropped the now iconic smash hit ‘Memories’ featuring Kid Cudi which has since garnered over 326 million streams and more than 375 million views on the official music video. A decade later, TikTok users are breathing new life into the track as young people find solace in the lyrics amid the pandemic. Close to a million videos have flooded the social media platform as energetic TikTok users and stars alike depict their own interpretation of the lyrics and the relevance of ‘I just wanna let it go for the night, that would be the best therapy for me’ in these times.

The outpouring of love for the original led Guetta to release a stunning new remix which has already been well received after teasing it during his NYE livestream performance at the Louvre in Paris. Last week. The original is amassing over 6 million streams a week and is charting on Shazam worldwide, meanwhile the track features in close to a million TikTok videos with over 50 million combined views. David Guetta celebrated NYE with his third United At Home livestream as 20 million people from across the globe tuned into a stunning performance in front of the most iconic museum in Paris, the Louvre.

The global producer/DJ sensation showcased the iconic museum in a way like never before with 450 light spots, 2 drones, a 70-minute music set and 150 people working around the clock to make the event possible. After one of his biggest years to date, being named the world’s best DJ by the DJ Mag Top 100 poll, raising millions in COVID-19 relief, breaking a Guinness World Record for the most-watched DJ set on Facebook after amassing 50 million views on his United At Home shows, 2021 is already off to a phenomenal start. The ‘Memories’ rework is out now.