David Guetta reveals upcoming ‘United At Home’ Dubai edition

By Alexander Costello 25

Introductions are rarely needed for French juggernaut David Guetta who was crowned We Rave You‘s ‘artist of the year’ for 2020. Having risen back to the world’s number one DJ spot in spectacular fashion, it was inevitable that all eyes would be locked on to the music producer; awaiting his next move like an intense game of chess. But David Guetta has played his hand, revealing the location of his upcoming United At Home stream, a popular series of virtual performances that see the ‘Titanium‘ titan deliver mind-blowing sets from iconic cities around the world. With a date for the fourth instalment yet to be announced, Dubai, dubbed the ‘crown jewel of the U.A.E’, has been revealed as the next destination for this epic event.

For those unfamiliar with Guetta’s latest project, United At Home brings together state-of-the-art performances that can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home; and all while raising money for charity. In the series so far, David dropped beats in downtown Miami before heading to the concrete jungle of New York City. While airing from atop the Observation Deck at Rockefeller Centre on a picturesque evening, the event’s performance would go on to raise more than $500,000. In his third and most recent stream, the Future Rave Pioneer helped revellers welcome in the New Year with an iconic performance outside Louvre’s Glass Pyramid in Paris. If these three performances are anything to go by, expect Dubai to be off the charts!

As we remain optimistic about the go-ahead for this year’s electronic dance music events, streams like Guetta’s United At Home are keeping us truly entertained. With the next chapter of United At Home soon to be swiftly upon us, be sure to check back when we share more details about the virtual event. In the meantime, you can check out David Guetta’s Paris performance below.

Image Credit: David Guetta (via Facebook), Dubai (Ashraf Jandali / Shutterstock)