David Guetta to extend ‘United At Home’ series with upcoming Dubai performance

By Jake Gable 16

The past few years have been more hectic than ever for David Guetta. The French legend, who carved a reputation as one of EDM’s true superstars at the turn of the last decade thanks to tracks like ‘Titanium’ and ‘How Soon Is Now‘, has adapted his sound in recent times, and is now a proud pioneer of the ‘future rave’ movement alongside MORTEN, as well as delving into darker techno and tech-house flavoured tones via his Jack Back alias. After capping his comeback as dance music’s ultimate chameleon by scooping the title as the number #1 DJ in the world during last year’s DJ Mag Top 100 poll, Guetta has also been delighting quarantined ravers throughout the pandemic thanks to his ‘United At Home‘ livestreams. Helping to raise money for the World Health Organisation (W.H.O) with his first performance, in Miami last Spring, Guetta’s iconic socially distanced sets have since become legendary, with fans and celebrities from all over the world tuning in to catch the house maestro in action.

After taking the concept to the Top of the Rock in New York last summer, Monsieur Guetta completed the trilogy on NYE with a performance outside the Louvre, in his native City of Paris. Now, the Frenchman is travelling to the recently appointed ‘home of the influencers’, Dubai. Performing at 2pm GMT on Saturday 6th February, David Guetta will deliver another blistering set, this time from the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. The iconic landmark, which overlooks Dubai’s skyscraper settings, and crystal blue waters, will see Guetta performing upon the building’s helipad as he brings a vast array of his back-catalogue to the millions stuck at home experiencing new lockdowns during this COVID-19 pandemic. With various vaccines, including Pfizer and Oxford/AstraZeneca, now beginning to be administered to the public, we can only hope that our days of seeing the French star in the flesh are not too far away. But until then, be sure to tune into this one next Saturday via David Guetta’s socials as he raises money for UNICEF.