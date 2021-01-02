David Guetta winds up 2020 with United At Home NYE stream from Paris

By Lakshay Bhagtani 3

The superstar French record producer David Guetta remained at the forefront of the dance music industry in 2020 where he took his legacy and boosted it to a whole another level. The artist was crowned the title of world’s number 1 DJ, thanks to his breathtaking live streams and his game-changing contribution to the rise of future rave as a genre. Winding up the year with a bang, the artist just delivered yet another United at Home live stream from Louvre’s Glass Pyramid in the iconic city of Paris. Guetta had raised a combined total of more than $1.5 million for charity through the previous two editions of this initiative.

The first few minutes of every DJ set are really crucial in terms of progression and narrative tendencies that the artist wishes to depict. On that note, David Guetta’s NYE stream was all about his strong intentions for the day as he started off with a couple of intense Future Rave bangers that also featured the creativity of his long-time pal and fellow producer MORTEN. Next up was a mini recap of the rebirth of his Jack Back alias that has popped up from the shadows once again in the past couple of years.

Any live act featuring David Guetta is incomplete without tracks like ‘Without You’, ‘Sexy Bitch’, ‘Titanium’, ‘Love is Gone’, and ‘Memories’ which made us fall in the love with the artist in the first place. Well, this act was no exception, and if you’ve been following the artist since he made his way to the top of the industry, you’ll have definitely enjoyed the incredible fusion of his different styles from an equally exotic location. Lastly, the stream also gave us a hint about what’s next for the artist and his strong bond with MORTEN through the showcase of an exclusive ID that can be pre-saved here.

Don’t forget to check out the complete stream below –

Image Credits – Jeff Kravitz (Getty Images)