Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore unveils new instrumental track ‘Howler’: Listen

By Melanie Zammit 4

Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, one of the English electronic music band’s founding members, as well as singer, DJ and record producer, has recently released a new solo track with the title of ‘Howler’. This follows directly after his previous release of the track ‘Mandrill’.

‘Howler’ makes up part of ‘The Third Chimpanzee’, Gore’s soon to be released five-track instrumental EP. This release follows ‘MG’, the instrumental album that was previously released back in 2015. The date for this upcoming release is set for January 29 2021. Gore has commented upon his new release, stating,

“‘Howler’ was the first track I recorded for ‘The Third Chimpanzee’ EP. I resynthesized some vocals that almost sounded human, but not quite. That’s why I decided to name the track after a monkey. I thought that would be a good theme to carry on with the rest of the tracks.”

Martin Gore has also commented on the choice of name for his latest EP, stating,

“Without making it blatantly obvious, I liked that it blurred the line between humans and monkeys. Because sometimes it doesn’t seem like we’ve got very far! It all made sense to call it that, as the EP was made by one of the third chimpanzees.”

Dave Gahan, lead singer of Depeche Mode, has also shared his thoughts regarding the influential band, saying,

“Growing up, listening to music on the radio and having music, it really kind of helped us to feel normal, feel part of something. That’s what music does for people and I think that’s what Depeche Mode has done for many people. I think music really brings people together, and God knows we need that more today than it seems any other time.”

You can now listen to ‘Howler’ below.

Image Credits: Travis Shinn