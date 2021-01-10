Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Quintino go ‘Back To The Oldskool’ with new single: Listen

By Samantha Reis 6

Is there a better way to start the year than with new music? We don’t think so, and Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike certainly share the same opinion and have joined Quintino to start 2021 massively. The first release of the year of this explosive trio has already come out and will make everybody dance. ‘Back To The Oldskool’ was released on January 8 via Smash the House Records and promises to set the dancefloor on fire. The track is very rich, combining the style of the three artists and mixing all their influences in an eclectic and passionate work. The combination of these three prodigies could only result in something bombastic.

Let’s go ‘Back To The Oldskool’ and lose control with this hot tune. Its fast pace intoxicates with unmatched energy and a hallucinating rhythm that takes over the body and soul. The introduction is formal and it introduces the industrial, hard and metallic character of this techno-infused big room track. The building is corpulent and full of sonic arrangements and flows into a psytrance-flavoured break that guarantees an energetic and uplifting journey. The most delicious feature of this rumbly track is Hot Streak‘s iconic and distinctive 1983 Body Work sample ‘Music Makes You Lose Control’, and this one certainly does.

The Belgian titans Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike presented their fans with a 2020 full of quality electronic music, displaying a stunning portfolio. They released singles such as ‘The Anthem’ with Timmy Trumpet, ‘Clap Your Hands’ with Fedde Le Grand and W&W, and ‘Get In Trouble (So What)’ with Vini Vici. It was a year of success and several high-level collaborations, culminating in a brilliant performance at Tomorrowland’s New Year’s Eve digital edition. We can’t also forget the Christmas album ‘Home Alone (On The Night Before Christmas)’ released on their imprint where Quintino is also featured. Quintino also had a year full of achievements. Last summer he earned an impressive +100 million streams with his 2019 debut album ‘Bright Nights’. His time in the studio has paid off and the result has been great hits like ‘Get You Home’ and ‘Ruins‘.

Give your weekend more energy and listen ‘Back To The Oldskool’ below.

Image Credit: Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike (via Facebook) and Quintino (via Facebook)