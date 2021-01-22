Diplo and Mark Ronson return as Silk City with new Ellie Goulding banger : Listen

By Jake Gable 24

What do Silk City and Scottish superstar Calvin Harris have in common? Well aside from being award-winning DJs and producers, both artists have now worked alongside both acclaimed vocalist Dua Lipa, AND Ellie Goulding. That’s because British-born singer Goulding – who is rumoured to have dated Calvin himself, McFly‘s Dougie Poynter, Prince Harry, Ed Sheeran, Greg James, Skrillex, and One Direction‘s Niall Horan – has put her vocal touch to new single ‘New Love’. Flooding the production with pop-inspired hooks and an addictive melody, this one is sure to achieve chart success in commercial territories such as daytime radio, and marks a welcome return for house maestro Mark Ronson, and world-famous superstar and Major Lazer frontman, Diplo. Previously teaming up with Daniel Merriweather on ‘Only Can Get Better’ and Dua Lipa on ‘Electricity‘, the Silk City project showcases the more house-focused style of both artists, with the duo sprinkling rhythmic grooves and toe-tapping beats across their releases.

Winning a GRAMMY for ‘Electricity’ in 2019 for ‘Best Dance Recording’, the track beat some huge rivals to the prize, notably Fisher’s tech-house anthem ‘Losing It’ which dominated the 2018 festival circuit after a viral video of the loud-shirt wearing Aussie star performing at Coachella hit the internet. Now, Silk City are back, and we certainly hope they’re here to stay judging by this one! With Goulding supplying her warm tones on the track, Silk City add a dance-ready touch to craft the perfect crossover hit for ravers and families alike. But don’t just take our word for it, check it out below and let us know what you think of the track across all of our social media channels such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter! This is ‘New Love’, which is out now on Spotify/Apple Music/YouTube and all good streaming apps etc etc….