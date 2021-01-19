Diplo drops indication of Silk City return with rousing tweet

By Alexander Costello 15

Although it’s not entirely rare to see two of the industry’s biggest artists converge into one unified dance act, Silk City – a combination of Diplo and Mark Ronson – might just be one of our favourite duos to grace the scene in recent times. Yet, despite the saying, “good things never last”, it looks as though the pair are back, and we couldn’t be more excited to share the news with you.

In a tweet posted by Thomas Wesley Pentz, who also happens to be one-third of legendary music group Major Lazer, the Los Angeles music producer dropped a cryptic-like post saying – “it’s been a minute @markronson”, accompanied by a short 10-second clip alluding to the Silk City stamp. With no further details to decipher, excitement is brewing on the idea that new music from Silk City could well be on the way. However, at this present time, we can only wait and see what both Diplo and Mark have lined up for fans.



The British-American supergroup duo arose back in January 2018, when only a few months after, they released their debut single “Only Can Get Better” featuring Daniel Merriweather. However, their biggest success would arrive three tracks later, as the critically-acclaimed pair joined forces with superstar Dua Lip for their collaboration ‘Electricity‘, which to date has amassed a staggering 441 million streams on Spotify alone. The track would go on to be nominated for the Best Pop/Electric Song at the 2019 International Dance Music Awards.

As ever, we'll be keeping an eye out for the next Silk City update and hoping it won't be too long till its arrival.