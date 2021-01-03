Eric Prydz’s Pink Floyd remix ‘Proper Education’ turns 13 years old

By Juan Llorens

Few artists have such a wide array of a discography as Eric Prydz does. From techno to commercial to progressive house to a remix of one of the world’s biggest rock bands. Eric Prydz’s remix to Pink Floyd‘s ‘Another Brick in the Wall, Part II‘ has turned thirteen years old.

Titled ‘Proper Education,’ Eric Prydz took one of his professional life’s biggest risks with the remix. Imagine the pressure behind remixing a progressive rock song from what many consider the best rock band in history? A feat few could accomplish. The remix contains the original’s famous vocal lines while lying on top of a nostalgic 2000s electro-pop production. Moreover, the arrangement contains Prydz’s signature strings and an infectious bassline. Indeed, the perfect blend of both worlds.

Eric Prydz’s ‘Proper Education’ reached number 2 on the UK Singles Chart and the prestigious number one slot on Billboard’s Hot Dance Chart. The track also received a nomination for the ‘Best Remixed Recording” at the 2008 Grammys. Undoubtedly, the remix put Eric’s name on the international map as many fell in love with the crossover of electronic and rock. If you feel like reliving some nostalgia, check out the message-heavy music video down below: