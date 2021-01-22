Iconic Brazilian DJ and producer Alok has delivered a chill deep house remix for Faithless’ brand new track ‘I Need Someone‘ via BMG. The artist was voted No.5 DJ in the world just last year, and is continuing to experiment with new sounds, with great success.

It is a fact that Alok is a sublime producer, and this is even more clear when it comes to remixing great quality songs, as he did in the past with MEDUZA’s tune ‘Piece Of Your Heart‘, which has amassed almost 140 million streams on Spotify alone. Alok decided to jump on this project to remix Faithless, who recently dropped ‘All Blessed’, their first LP in ten years. Respecting the sound of the living legends, Alok opted to give it a different touch while keeping the relaxed tone and organic sound of the original song and providing a relaxed deep house background for the beautiful vocals. A very solid remix.

Faithless said the following about Alok’s edit:

“Brazilian beats master Alok delivers a tasteful pumping house remix, putting the emotive Nathan Ball vocal centre stage. With its hypnotic synth pads, and deep brass stabs creating an epic atmosphere, this remix is destined to be the peak track of DJ’s sets across the board.”

Listen to Faithless ft. Nathan Ball & Caleb Femi – I Need Someone (Alok Remix) below:

Image credit: Gil Inoue