Four electronic music podcasts you should listen to

By Olivier Jeske 14

Podcast frenzy is one of the cooler and rapidly gaining popularity trends of the last few years. Dozens, if not hundreds, of new podcasts, are arriving month after month, and for many, it is already a fully-fledged job that gives an incredibly high income. The best example of this is the Joe Rogan Experience, whom Spotify bought exclusively for an astronomical sum of $100 million. There are also interesting podcasts in the music industry, with an emphasis on electronic dance music. Here we are talking about real podcasts, where conversations are held between host and guest, and not radio broadcasts with guest mixes, which are sometimes called podcasts. We decided to choose the four best electronic music podcasts, which are really qualitative, interesting, and most importantly – interesting.

Top 4 electronic music podcasts:

1. Back To Back Podcast with Willy Joy

Since May 2017 Willy Joy talks with the most interesting, up-and-coming & well-known producers, their management, and people associated with the electronic dance music industry. The podcast started with Diplo and to this day Willy Joy has spoke with such musicians as Above & Beyond, KSHMR, Adventure Club, Destructo, and Wolfgang Gartner. Back To Back Podcast is happening every Thursday and you can listen to it via every podcast provider: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, SoundCloud, or iTunes.

2. Space Yacht Radio

Space Yacht is a brand originating from the organization of events (mainly in Los Angeles), dealing with the coordination of line-ups and events, closely cooperating with Insomniac Events. In October 2020 Space Yacht has also become a music label. For several years, also in a weekly formula, their original podcast is held – Space Yacht Radio, hosted by LondonBridge, one of the founders. Their show consists of both interviews and exclusive mixes. Their list of more than 100 guests includes both the biggest names of electronic music and niche artists, such as experimental bass artist Chef Boyarbeatz.

3. TVLKS with TVBOO

This podcast will surely appeal to bass music (and comedy) fans because the guests of TVBOO, the producer representing the Wakaan family, are mainly artists known in the world of dubstep, riddim, and freeform electronic music. During the first year of TVLKS, TVBOO held talks with Boogie T., GRiZ, Subtronics, PhaseOne, Kai Wachi, and ex Flosstradamus member, the legendary YehMe2.

4. The Mylo Mansion Podcast

Definitely the freshest of the electronic podcasts, whose main commander is none other than Justin Mylo, a well-known producer to all STMPD RCRDS and Martin Garrix fans. One of Garrix’s closest friends is talking every two weeks about everything with people from the music industry. The Mylo Mansion Podcast started with Mike Williams, and has also hosted Bassjackers, Stef Classens, and Julian Jordan.

Image credit: Photo by Austin Distel on Unsplash