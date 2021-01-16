Giolì & Assia unveil magical new single ‘Your Lullaby’: Listen

After a phenomenal 2020, everyone’s favourite Italian duo are back to kickstart the year in style. Giolì & Assia have become renowned for their innovative live sets, known as the #DiesisLive series, but it is their latest production that is taking all the headlines. Released on Friday as part of their forthcoming EP on Ultra Records, the pairing have worked their magic yet again as they unveil the blissful ‘Your Lullaby‘.

Not many could have predicted the meteoric rise of Giorgia ‘Giolì’ Lipari and Assia Nania when the project came to life just a few years ago. Their partnership as musicians and as a couple create an irresistible dynamic that has blossomed as the Giolì & Assia project has grown. That chemistry has come to life through their unique and insanely popular sets recorded in captivating locations, and has fuelled their popularity growth greatly. 2020 saw a record deal signed with Ultra Records – one of dance music’s most renowned labels – and the music that has followed shows exactly why the label titans have snapped the pairing up. With top class releases like ‘Hands On Me‘ and ‘Rollercoaster‘ last year, Giolì & Assia had a lot to live up to coming into 2021 but have undeniably delivered on their first track of the year.

‘Your Lullaby‘ arrives ahead of the Moon Faces EP, and embodies an infectious house sound that so many know and love. The duo described the track as:

…a song inspired by classic house music. The melody of the vocals sounds like a real lullaby, romantic but at the same time obsessive. To complete the track, we imprinted our signature sound of the electric handpan and live instrumentation. We hope our fans love it!

To hear the track for yourself and get a seat on the Giolì & Assia hype train, listen to ‘Your Lullaby‘ below.

Image Credit: Giolì & Assia Press