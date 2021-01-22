Glastonbury becomes first major festival of 2021 to suffer COVID cancellation

By Jake Gable

Glastonbury is widely recognised as one of the biggest festivals in the United Kingdom, and even the world, but this year, middle aged women in straw hats and indie kids will need to find somewhere new to let off their creative freedom, because Glastonbury 2021 is cancelled. With hoards of British residents continuing to ignore lockdown rules with a concerning growing number of Covidiots buying into ludicrous theories that the virus is a ‘hoax’ and that vaccines ‘harm you’, or ‘contain microchips from Bill Gates who wants to track me’, the daily death rate in the UK is now hitting an alarming figure of 2,000 new corpses every day. Whilst many have dismissed this speculation as ‘scaremongering’, the facts remain: Coronavirus is not a hoax, vaccines help build immunity to COVID-19, and the number of deaths being reported is due to those who have passed away within 28 days of testing positive for the virus. This does not mean, as inaccurately reported, that deaths for reasons such as traffic collisions or homicide etc are being counted in this. It means that, whilst COVID-19 itself does not kill, it causes many health complications within the human body, which can then go on to kill those who have contracted the virus, within 28 days, or often, even longer (see: ‘Long COVID‘). These complications range from heart disease, stroke, cardiac arrest, and pulmonary embolisms.

With this in mind, Glastonbury has now decided to call off the 2021 event, fearful that the UK rule-breakers may prevent festival happiness returning for British folk this summer in a COVID-safe environment, despite the ongoing inoculation of the public via the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines currently exceeding government targets for the year so far. Glastonbury stated that tickets for this year will be rolled over to next year. Famous previous Glastonbury headliners include Kanye West, Jay-Z, and planned for the 2020 edition (which also got cancelled), Paul McCartney. The 2020 festival was also set to include Diana Ross, Taylor Swift, and Pet Shop Boys. Despite this less than spectacular billing, a small skittering of dance music was also set to be represented, via 90s superstar Fatboy Slim, and retro dance duo, Groove Armada. You can catch the full statement below: