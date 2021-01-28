Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis wants to organise a smaller festival in September

By Alexander Costello 104

Five-day music festival Glastonbury is one of the biggest festivals in the United Kingdom and certainly one of the most recognised festivals on the circuit. But just days ago, the inevitable occurred when Glastonbury announced it will be keeping its doors shut for 2021. The news left many frustrated that the Somerset-based event would not go-ahead for the second year running. However, in a recent development, there could be a silver lining for revellers already possessing a ticket. Founder of Glastonbury, Michael Eavis CBE, revealed plans that he would like to organise a smaller festival – a mini Glastonbury – in September of this year.

During a conversation with LBC (Leading British Conversation), a British phone-in and talk radio station, Michael revealed:

“I’d like to do something in September. I would like to do something smaller – somewhere around the anniversary date of when we started which was the 18th of September, in 1970. I would like to consider of possibly doing something around that time.”

A real sense of hype could build around the thought of a mini-Glastonbury later this year, however, it all depends on how well the country continues to manage the covid pandemic. You can expect tickets to be in high demand. Usually, Glastonbury attracts as many as 200,000 party-goers from all corners of the world. But It’s uncertain how reduced the capacity would be for a smaller festival. Over the years, the festival has attracted some of the music industry’s biggest headliners such as The Chemical Brothers, Fatboy Slim and Basement Jaxx among others. Time will tell whether a future mini-Glastonbury goes ahead.

(Image credit: The Telegraph)