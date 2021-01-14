Grammy Awards to be held in March due to COVID-19 concerns

By Maxim Fossey 14

According to social media posts by the GRAMMY, the Music Award Show will reschedule its initial January 31 date. As a result, the event will be postponed to Sunday March 14. Growing sanitary concerns due to a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in California saw the event organise a limited show for 2021, where it would be held without audiences at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Announced earlier on November 24 2020, the GRAMMY nominees for Best Dance Recording, who will likely receive their award remotely, are listed below:

ON MY MIND

Diplo & SIDEPIECE

Diplo & SIDEPIECE, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer

MY HIGH

Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai

Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

THE DIFFERENCE

Flume Featuring Toro y Moi

Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer

BOTH OF US

Jayda G

Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers

10%

Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer

Another category in the electronic music territory is the Best Dance/Electronic Album, which was won by The Chemical Brothers and their ‘No Geography’ album last year, sees some fresh faces in the lineup this year:

KICK I

Arca

PLANET’S MAD

Baauer

ENERGY

Disclosure

BUBBA

Kaytranada

GOOD FAITH

Madeon

With a unique ceremony to be held this year, which artists do you think will win? Let us know across our social media channels as this year’s nominees look to follow in the footsteps of previous GRAMMY nominees from the electronic music world, including Camelphat, FISHER, Diplo & Mark Ronson (Silk City), Dua Lipa, and many more.