Grammy Awards to be held in March due to COVID-19 concerns
According to social media posts by the GRAMMY, the Music Award Show will reschedule its initial January 31 date. As a result, the event will be postponed to Sunday March 14. Growing sanitary concerns due to a recent spike of COVID-19 cases in California saw the event organise a limited show for 2021, where it would be held without audiences at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Announced earlier on November 24 2020, the GRAMMY nominees for Best Dance Recording, who will likely receive their award remotely, are listed below:
- ON MY MIND
Diplo & SIDEPIECE
Diplo & SIDEPIECE, producers; Luca Pretolesi, mixer
- MY HIGH
Disclosure Featuring Aminé & Slowthai
Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer
- THE DIFFERENCE
Flume Featuring Toro y Moi
Flume, producer; Eric J Dubowsky, mixer
- BOTH OF US
Jayda G
Fred Again.. & Jayda G, producers; Fred Again.. & Jayda G, mixers
- 10%
Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Kaytranada, producer; Neal H. Pogue, mixer
Another category in the electronic music territory is the Best Dance/Electronic Album, which was won by The Chemical Brothers and their ‘No Geography’ album last year, sees some fresh faces in the lineup this year:
- KICK I
Arca
- PLANET’S MAD
Baauer
- ENERGY
Disclosure
- BUBBA
Kaytranada
- GOOD FAITH
Madeon
With a unique ceremony to be held this year, which artists do you think will win? Let us know across our social media channels as this year’s nominees look to follow in the footsteps of previous GRAMMY nominees from the electronic music world, including Camelphat, FISHER, Diplo & Mark Ronson (Silk City), Dua Lipa, and many more.
After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd #GRAMMYs to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021.
More details: https://t.co/JyrHZ7JpQi pic.twitter.com/MoZLLoEEgx
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 5, 2021