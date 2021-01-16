Hardwell On Air aired final episode

By Ellie Mullins 47

Hardwell On Air is an extremely popular radio show which has been going since 2011, and now the final episode has just finished. Ending on a high note, Hardwell On Air 500 was broadcast last night on 15 January, and it is now the end of an era for the Dutch DJ and the radio show.

The show has presented us with many iconic moments over the years and good memories, including episode 127 where Hardwell presented his iconic 2013 Tomorrowland set. The radio show has been recognised on such a global scale that it even won two awards at the International Dance Music Awards for Best Podcast or Radio Mixshow DJ.

Episode 500 was the best ending to the radio show that anyone could’ve possibly asked for and was jam-packed with ID after ID, and unreleased remixes of ‘Apollo’, ‘Spaceman’ and ‘Being Alive’. Also including tracks from Sick Individuals, Dash Berlin and Jaxxwell – the new project of Hardwell and Blasterjaxx – it was a non-stop party. The party isn’t over though, as Revealed Recordings announced what will be taking the place of Hardwell On Air.

Their new 24/7 live channel is now on YouTube and Twitch, and there will be guest mixes and more surprises to come. You can view the 24/7 stream here, and you can listen to the final Hardwell On Air episode below.



Image credit: Rukes