Helpful approaches to creating and promoting a successful Spotify playlist for anyone starting out

The modern way of listening to music will only continue to grow as companies like Spotify take over as the largest audio streaming company. There’s no wonder the ease and simplicity of Spotify has garnished such a large following, with many hoping to build a following on the platform.

The primary way of building a following through Spotify regardless of making music is by having a Spotify playlist. As most people are aware, playlists tend to be a compilation of songs that anyone can make. Playlists tend to be the modern replacement for radios for younger generations, as it’s straightforward for users to find new music on a wide array of playlists.

As a result, many Spotify playlist creators tend to wonder about Spotify playlist followers as an efficient mechanism to increase a playlist’s popularity. In return, more follows guarantees more track streaming, Spotify shares, an increased audience, and much more.

Regardless of purchasing Spotify followers, there are plenty of other ways to take a deep dive into the subject. Thus, combining modern routes and time-proved strategies guarantees a perfect growth of real Spotify followers.

Down below will take a close examination of this subject by highlighting several helpful approaches to creating and promoting a successful Spotify playlist. Keep in mind, not any one of these recommendations will guarantee a massive audience instantly. Instead, patience and utilizing all of these recommendations will promote results sooner rather than later.

Having a Great Name

Like any other subject, having a great name is an integral part of running a playlist. After all, people will only be willing to follow a playlist if the name catches their eye. As great as it is to be straightforward with the name, try to be creative and think of how a name can entice someone to follow a playlist.

For example, if someone were to design a Spotify playlist involving Japanese Math Rock, no one will follow the playlist if it strictly says Japanese Math Rock. Whereas, if the name was Japanese Math Rock to Enjoy While the Sun Sets Beneath the Clouds, that’s a more enticing and intriguing name.

Of course, a playlist creator doesn’t need to be that creative if it’s not their style. Still, they should be mindful of what works and doesn’t, as a simple Japanese Math Rock won’t. Even adding a few more click-baiting words such as Essential Japanese Math Rock Albums should suffice.

Knowing Your Target Audience

The target audience is critical to everything, meaning the tone behind a playlist should represent the music on it. Meaning, if someone has a playlist that’s predominantly classic rock, talking modern young slang would be confusing for the older audience that’d listen to the playlist.

Now, this doesn’t mean only older people listen to classic rock, but demographics are there for a reason. It also applies to any modern pop-star who has more of a younger base. Language is vital, making it essential for playlist creators to know if their title applies to the audience or not.

It can be challenging to pinpoint someone’s target audience, but there are tools available to help narrow down the focus. Whether a playlist is geared for one artist or multiple, taking the time necessary to see listens to that particular music will help outline how to set-up the playlist.

Using Reddit

Believe it or not, Reddit is arguably the most critical social media platform for playlists. After all, people who are searching for specific Spotify playlists that aren’t made by Spotify themselves tend to be more on the music fanatic side of things. Thus, don’t be afraid to take a deep dive into Reddit.

Reddit can be confusing for someone if they’ve never utilized the platform. With enough perseverance and patience, they’ll know exactly what they’re looking for as long as they understand why they’re on the site in the first place. So, why should a Spotify playlist creator go on Reddit?

The answer is to look for subreddits dedicated to the specific genre or artist the playlist represents. For example, going back to the theme of Japanese Math Rock, try searching for Japanese Math Rock or Japanese music on Reddit as a way to see discussions that are being sprung up. Once found, share the playlist!

Using Instagram

For a more modern approach of sharing Spotify playlists, Instagram tends to be the way to go as it’s prevalent, easy to use, and practically every person has one nowadays. As for sharing a playlist on Instagram, it comes down to two different areas: stories and posts.

Stories are great as people heavily view stories on Instagram, allowing accounts to share something very quickly. Rather than worry about an algorithm popping up what you’re trying to say, a story can do it instantly.

Posts are great for sharing playlists too, but it needs to be oriented to the playlist correctly to be done well. Simply posting a screenshot of the playlist usually won’t be enough, so try to design an intriguing cover while prompting people to share your work.

Using Twitter

Besides Instagram, Twitter is a go-to platform for expressing thoughts, funny jokes, and debate amongst people all across the world. As tremendous and burdensome as all of these subjects are, it’s also great for sharing playlists as you can respond and send messages all over the platform.

Still, as ideal as it is to share away, be mindful of over-doing it as it’s never a good idea to overshare a playlist. For starters, try making the playlist your pinned tweet and take it from there. If you grow a large enough following, consider making a totally separate Twitter account for the playlist.

Using Discord

Compared to Twitter, Instagram, and even Reddit, Discord is nowhere near as popular. Still, this isn’t to say Discord doesn’t serve a purpose for sharing and growing a playlist as it certainly does. There are plenty of Discord servers might for all kinds of music, allowing people to exchange playlists and talk music.

For those that don’t know, Discord is an instant messaging and distribution platform. Most popular YouTubers and Streamers have Discords where their community can interact with one another and await announcements from the Discord owner. It’s fascinating how it operates, so try finding some great music Discords if you can.

Playlist Picture and its Importance

As touched upon earlier with the significance of having an excellent name for a playlist, the same can be said for the playlist’s picture. Spotify will automatically generate a compilation picture for the playlist, but try to be a bit more creative if you have the ability to create a good photo.

Obviously, don’t make the photo you or anything like that. Try to think of a design that applies to the music on the playlist and the name. Going back to the theme of Japanese Math Rock, a design of stick figures playing music with the phrase Japanese Math Rock would be an excellent place to start. Basically, get imaginative!

Playlist Bio and its Importance

Outside of the name and picture of the playlist, the last area of concern has to do with the playlist bio. Although most people don’t pay attention to the bios attached to playlists, for the people that do, it can be an enticing read for people to follow your playlist.

The idea of a bio has to do with two points: short and simple. You don’t want to write a lengthy bio for your playlist; otherwise, it’ll cause a great deal of annoyance for people trying to check out your playlist. For example, with Japanese Math Rock, you can put for people interested in Japanese Math Rock while walking a fine line between madness and constructiveness.

Updating the Playlist

As fun as it is to have a popular Spotify playlist, the main task at hand is to regularly update the playlist. How often tends to be up for debate, with some experts recommending a daily dosage of new songs while others think a weekly or monthly update should more than be enough.

All of it depends on you and what you hope to have on your playlist. If your playlist is more of a monthly theme, then only update it once a month. Whereas if you word it to be continuously new tunes, make sure you’re changing it regularly. Still, don’t remove many songs every day, as you should keep relatively the same day to day.

Ask Others to Share the Playlist

The people around us are there for a reason, so don’t be afraid to ask others to share the playlist. Depending on the person you ask, they might not have any interest in the music, but that’s okay. Initial follows are huge as it can go a long way in growing the playlist in the long run.

Plus, if you are interested in making a Spotify playlist, there is more than likely someone in your life who shares a similar stake in the subject. Take a deep breath and think who might be interested, and if you can’t think of anyone, that’s fine too.

Stay Creative

The issue with most creators, whether it’s a Spotify playlist creator or an artist, is the ability to stay creative. Make sure you don’t become lazy with your playlist and that you’re doing everything you can to ensure it’s interesting, compelling, and is going in the upswing with a following.

Once you have a following, don’t be complacent in the matter. Obviously, you don’t have to overreact and try to change it every day. Just find a nice balance between working extremely hard and ignoring the playlist entirely. Don’t let it consume your life, but stay on top of it.

Have Artists Submit to the Playlist

Having artists submit to playlists is a growing field that allows an artist to find a following while causing the playlist’s creator to have a following. You can create a few rules of submissions through email where artists have to share and follow the playlist, thus causing more follows to the playlist.

In return, the artist will be considered for the playlist, which should make both working parties in the matter okay. As for getting the word that artists can submit, use social media. Small artists are always looking for ways to grow their following, so even if your playlist has only a hundred followers, that’s new followers in their book.

Share the Playlist on Your Website

If you have a website, consider sharing the playlist right on your website. Now, if you have a cooking website, it might seem challenging on how a Spotify playlist relates to the subject at all. As a result, think abstractly and create a playlist deemed Free Jazz to Listen to While Cooking. See how that works?

Add it to Your Mailing List

If you have a website, you more than likely have a mailing list that’s tied to the site. If that’s the case, add a link to the playlist like you would with your social media links. Think of the playlist as an additional social media link you should share across as many platforms as you can.

Make YouTube Videos Regarding the Playlist

YouTube is there for a reason, so consider making a video related to the playlist. Don’t strictly talk about the playlist, but rather think of how you can slip the playlist into the video. For example, if you’re doing a video on ten essential Japanese Math Rock bands, there’s how you can add your playlist.

Keywords and Knowing What Words to Pick

Lastly, know the importance of keywords and knowing what words to pick. Doing a quick search into what words are trending in the music world will help you narrow your focus into what playlist you should make and the name attached to it. It’s a lot more useful than you might think, so check it out.

