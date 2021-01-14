Insomniac Events debuts new experience: Electric Mile

By Nicole Pepe 18

Insomniac Events recently debuted its first-ever drive-thru experience, Electric Mile at Santa Anita Park, in Arcadia, California. As the world continues to be devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced many entertainment avenues to redirect their businesses, especially the live-music aspect, many artists and events companies alike have sought to adapt to the new way of life. With festivals around the world cancelling or postponing their events further out into the future, Insomniac Events began conjuring up other ways to bring the festival scene back to the people. The events company has gone from being a hub for hundreds of thousands of people “under the electric sky”, to quickly switching over to virtual shows, to now hosting a new and innovative concept which inches closer towards normalcy, Insomniac unveiled the Electric Mile experience in Arcadia, California.

The new family-friendly drive-thru experience was announced in December 2020 with the promise of art installations, lasers, and synced music curated by the maestro himself, Pasquale Rotella. The show was reported to be about an hour-long drive-thru under lights among seven different “unique Insomniac worlds”. Familiar house favourites from Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia played in time with the lights along with tunes from Lane 8 and Tinlicker.

If you want to check it out for yourself in person, Electric Mile is open on Mondays from now until January 24th. You can purchase tickets for the event here.

Image credit: Insomniac Events: Electric Mile