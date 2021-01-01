Hardwell and Blasterjaxx deliver astonishing first single ‘Bootshaus ID’ under Jaxwell project

By Ellie Mullins 9

By now we all know the news, Hardwell and Blasterjaxx have teamed up for their brand new collaborative project Jaxxwell. First announced and brought to light a few days ago, Bootshaus posted a teaser of the single ‘Bootshaus ID’ to be released on Friday, and now it is finally here.

Kicking off the new year in style, Hardwell and Blasterjaxx have teamed up to release a long-awaited track that fans will know from it being played out in live performances and such, which you can see a clip of below.

After two years… BOOTSHAUS ID is OUT NOW! Thank you @HARDWELL @Blasterjaxx ❤️ #Jaxxwell Starting 2021 with a BANG 🔥🥳 pic.twitter.com/J1b7LBURB0 — Revealed Spain (@RevealedRecSPA) January 1, 2021

‘Bootshaus ID’ is a pure treat for fans, and we couldn’t be happier with it. Of course, with some of the best and biggest stars of the big room genre on the track, it’s no surprise that it is packed full of energy, earth-shattering beats and enough excitement to truly bring the roof of the club down (when we can all return to them). It’s been years in the making, and has definitely allowed 2021 to start off with a massive bang!

With this, we’re hoping to see this be the start of something new for this exciting project, and we hope to see more Jaxxwell content in the near future! Until then though, let’s all enjoy this banger and stream it down below.

Image credit: Hardwell (via Twitter)