Joseph Capriati stabbed in family feud

By Samantha Reis 7

According to several Italian newspapers, Italian producer and DJ Joseph Capriati was stabbed and is in a grave condition in Sant’Anna e San Sebastiano hospital in Caserta, where he was rushed to. The initial reconstruction of the facts indicates that last night a violent argument broke out between some family members for futile reasons and Joseph Capriati’s father allegedly grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed him in the chest. Pietro Capriati, a 60-year-old man with no previous conviction, was arrested for attempted murder by the local police.

The Rapid Intervention Unit of Caserta is investigating the case. Joseph Capriati was hit in the upper chest profoundly, causing him serious and life-threatening injuries. The Italian DJ is now receiving treatment.

Joseph Capriati, lives and works in Spain mainly, and had returned to his parents’ home in Caserta due to the pandemic to be with family. Not much else is known at the time yet, but we will keep you updated with more information.

He is well-known for his universally loved techno and tech-house sound. Many in the industry are sending well wishes to Capriati, including Gorgon City, Chris Leibing, and fans of the star.

We wish him a speedy recovery, and hope everything turns out well. We will keep you updated with the latest news as we get it.

Image Credit: Joseph Capriati (via Facebook)