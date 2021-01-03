Kölsch remixes Diplo’s ‘MMXX – XII’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 14

Released in September of last year and announced in August, Diplo had decided to venture down the route of ambient music, and created a 40 minute, 12-track album titled ‘MMXX’. Featuring Rhye, ‘MMXX – XII’ was the album’s beautiful closer track, and now he’s enlisted the legendary Kölsch for a remix. This remix follows his recent guest mix for Diplo’s Diplo and Friends on BBC Radio 1, where he also played out the remix.

Where Diplo’s original is lighter and more melodic, Kölsch takes on a darker, more underground route. In line with his signature style that has become so iconic and hypnotic, fans are not to fear as this is classic Kölsch at his very best. Taking on the first official remix of the ambient album, he sets an example of any future remixes to come. In line with Rhye’s bewitching vocals, he lays down a techno soundscape that is dark and yet somehow strikes just the right balance to mix in well with the vocals. Overall, this is a truly spellbinding remix and kicks off a great year for the Danish producer.

Proving that he is a remix master (following on from remixes for the likes of Flume, Pete Tong and deadmau5), he can truly take a track from any genre and any artist, and turn it into a dark and mysterious piece of art.

You can listen to Kölsch’s official remix of ‘MMXX – XII’ below. Don’t forget to also check out our review of Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 here.

Image Credit: Kolsch (via Roxy Club)