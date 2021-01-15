KSHMR releases collaboration with KARRA titled ‘The World We Left Behind’

By Ellie Mullins 7

Ever since KSHMR stated that his upcoming debut album, ‘Harmonica Andromeda’, is perhaps the greatest electronic album of all time, all eyes have been on him. Releasing in March, he’s now finally given us a taste of what we can expect from the album with the release of the first single, ‘The World We Left Behind’ featuring vocalist KARRA (who has previously collaborated with the likes of Ghastly, Jauz and others in the electronic scene). This is not the first time that KSHMR and KARRA have crossed paths. Previously, they have teamed up on the tracks ‘Devil Inside Me’ with KAAZE and also ‘Scare Me’ with LUM!X and Gabry Ponte and they now venture into this new era together with ‘The World We Left Behind’. Speaking of the track, KSHMR stated this:

“It might be my favorite thing I’ve ever made. […] It honestly brings me to tears when I listen to it.”

The track is extremely striking, and it seems that KSHMR has levelled up his production skills in a big way, going all out for this project. As always, KARRA’s powerful and commanding vocals strike the heart of the listener, and they work extremely well against KSHMR’s euphoric soundscape. ‘The World We Left Behind’ has certainly made a great impression on all those who have been waiting to hear if this is going to be the ‘greatest’ electronic album of all time.

You can stream the collaboration between KSHMR and KARRA below, and make sure to pre-save the album here, coming out March 19.

Image credit: press