Lane 8 deliver progressive perfection with ‘Oh, Miles’ : Listen

By Jake Gable 6

Lane 8 is a man who needs no introduction by now, such is his standing in the dance world, but he thoroughly deserves one, so we’ll give him one anyway… Making his name as a true prince of progressive music, Lane 8’s superbly crafted melodies and deep thought-provoking tracks and mixes have elevated the American towards the finest labels in the world, including Above & Beyond‘s Anjunadeep imprint. Named as a ‘future star‘ of the industry by Pete Tong (MBE) in 2015, the BBC Radio 1 broadcaster’s prediction has come true in the resulting half-decade, with Lane 8 (born Daniel Goldstein), since launching his own label ‘This Never Happened‘. Lane 8 launched the This Never Happened tour in 2016. Attendees are prohibited from recording the shows with cell phones or cameras on the basis of encouraging attendees to be present. In 2017, Lane 8 began hosting This Never Happened Summer Gatherings, daytime events in unique outdoor venues. The events sold out in record time and were given widespread acclaim from fans and media alike throughout the course of the series.



Now, following his seasonal mixtape in December, Lane 8 is making his mark on 2021, with his first original release of the year, titled ‘Oh, Miles‘. The track, which features Julie Church, showcases Goldstein’s powerful production prowess as he sprinkles his melodic magic across the release. Marking an encouraging start to the year for the DJ and producer, Church’s haunting vocals add a real emotive touch to the release, as slick melodies swell throughout the production. Making a mark as one of his finest records to date, the release (which is out now) can be heard below via Spotify. Check it out, and once you have, why not get in touch with us on Twitter to discuss your thoughts on this latest slice of progressive magic from the wonderfully talented, and consistently excellent, Lane 8.