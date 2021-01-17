List of plugins currently used by Subtronics

If we were to create a list of the fastest-growing bass producers, one of the first people mentioned would be, without a doubt, Jesse Kardon, better known as Subtronics. If you’ve at least the slightest bit wiped out the dubstep scene in 2020, it’s probably impossible that you haven’t heard his collaboration with GRiZ, ‘Griztronics’. His 5-segment mix series ‘NOW THAT’S WHAT I CALL RIDDIM‘, which started more than 3 years ago, has generated over 5 million views on SoundCloud only. In 2020 alone, Subtronics released two EPs, collaborations with Zeds Dead and NGHTMRE, and at the end of the year launched Cyclops Recordings, which is one of the most promising new bass labels to date. Co-author of ‘Bounce’ (with Rusko), this track is one of the most popular (if not the most popular) representatives of the riddim genre and the object of countless production inspirations among beginner producers. Because of the coronavirus situation in the world, Subtronics appeared a few times on Twitch giving several hours of production live streams. Some of you may be more interested in what kind of plugins Subtronics uses when creating his riddim bangers. Below you will find a list of some of the vst plugins used by Subtronics.

List of plugins used by Subtronics:

1. Xfer Serum – $189.00

The Serum is a dual oscillator synthesizer with an intense effects package and a wide range of modulation options based on the Xfer LFOTool plugin. The Serum owes its leading position in the plugin industry to its excellent sound and sonic versatility. It would be quite a challenge to find an electronic music producer who doesn’t have this plugin in their arsenal, really.

2. FabFilter Pro-L2 – €169.00

The Pro L-2 is designed to provide better transparency at a higher perceived volume, and eight algorithms help to create the sound. The Pro-L 2’s high level of control over the way the material is processed makes it extremely effective.

3. Spectrasonics Omnisphere – $499.00

The Omnisphere is Spectrasonics’ flagship synthesizer – an instrument of remarkable power and versatility. Some of the best artists around the world rely on Omnisphere as their primary source of sound inspiration. This award-winning software combines many different types of synthesis into one amazing-sounding device, which will start an enormous exploration. Omnisphere is the only software synthesizer in the world that offers remarkable innovation of transforming more than 65 well-known hardware synthesizers into powerful controllers.

4. Xfer OTT – FREE

Xfer’s OTT is a multiband compressor with four key features: depth control, time control, input & output gain controls, and visual display of input & gain reduction over high/mid/low bands. The best thing about OTT is that it’s a free product.

5. Sonic Charge Echobode – $54.13

It’s a delay effect, inspired by the Bode Frequency Shifter, with a shifter placed inside the feedback loop. Check out the plugin in action down below.

