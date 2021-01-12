Madeon to headline experimental music festival wwFest: VALORANT

By Samantha Reis

Grammy-nominated Madeon will headline wwFest: VALORANT, an experimental music and art festival brought by Crown Channel and Riot Games. Set to happen on January 15, it is a first-of-its-kind music and art festival inspired by VALORANT, Riot Games’ competitive tactical shooter video game. This unique and pioneering event will be aired on Crown Channel, YouTube and Amazon Live and will feature dance performances, contemporary street artists, unreal lighting designs inspired by the game and musical acts from ARMNHMR, Moore Kismet, Ookay (Live Set), Whipped Cream and the French prodigy Madeon. About this experience, the DJ, producer, singer and songwriter said:

‘When I first was told about the festival I was immediately attracted to the incorporation of music and gaming, two themes that have become so intertwined over the past decade (…) I am happy to be part of a festival that fosters the passions of multiple communities and that anyone can enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own home.’

In addition to Madeon’s upcoming performance, the whole event seeks to be a multi-sensory live experience. The wwFest: VALORANT producers aim to deliver an immersive event, capturing the in-person experience through cutting-edge drone technology. Using unique drone feeds, each representing a VALORANT agent will be possible to allow the viewers to create a personalized experience. The live music performances and art installations will be captured from the perspective of VALORANT agents Raze, Reyna, Phoenix, Killjoy, and Jett and each viewer will be able to alternate angles and do close-ups during all stage performances. It is a tailored standpoint that gives an interactive festival experience to all attendees, from the comfort of their homes.

All fans can become an active part of the show by submitting their VALORANT-inspired art, cosplay or photo, using the #wwFestArt hashtag on Twitter or Instagram. These images will form a mosaic revealing the mystery sixth agent host, to be displayed on stage during wwFest. Submissions are open until January 13 and will give the chance to win one of 60 posters signed by a wwFest performer. The full contest details are available here.

While we don’t know when it will be possible to experience a live festival again, as we always have, we can try new and modern options like this. Madeon has an innovative and pioneering spirit that seems to fit perfectly with the wwFest: VALORANT concept, making the whole experience even more enjoyable. Stay tuned and watch the festival’s trailer below:

Image Credit: Madeon (via Facebook)