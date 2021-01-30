Marshmello collaborates with Vance Joy and Benny Blanco for ‘You’: Listen

By Alexander Costello 48

The electronic dance music industry is filled with show-stopping talent, but few have commanded the scene quite like Marshmello. A regular feature to dance music publications everywhere, the artist’s success is recognised internationally, which has led the ‘Alone‘ star to amass one of the biggest fan followings. But the successful nature of Marshmello’s career is no surprise, with his hard work reflected in an epic catalogue of multi-platinum track releases, huge remixes, edits, and everything in between. Now, adding another hit-to-be to the collection, the music producer has dropped one of the smoothest collaborations we’ve heard in a while. Teaming up with fellow producer Benny Blanco and Australian song-writer Vance Joy, the trio drop their newest hit ‘You‘.

Moving away from monstrous drops and synth-driven bangers, ‘You‘ is a refreshing track that embodies soft melodies and a charming character. The track opens with subtle guitar plucks and echos of distance voices before breaking into the vocally-driven body of music. With Joy’s vocals complimented by the flowing melody, the track discharges a delightful mid-section and chorus that gets better and better with every listen. The track has been released alongside its own music video which is equally as fun as the tune itself. This one is a must see for Marshmello, Vance Joy and Benny Blanco fans.

Success will strike again for all three artists as ‘You‘ garners further attention across the dance music scene. The track signals a kickstart to Marshmello’s 2021 campaign and we know for a fact that the best is yet to come. Be sure to check back for the latest Marshmello news. In the meantime, we invite you to listen to the track and you can check out the music video below. Let us know what you think about the track and your interpretation of the lyrics.

Image credit: benny blanco, Marshmello & Vance Joy via YouTube