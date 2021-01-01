Martin Garrix delivers monumental Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve performance

By Amy Martine 58

After Tomorrowland Around The World united fans all over the world back in July 2020, expectations were incredibly high ahead of Tomorrowland’s 2021 New Year’s Eve extravaganza. The world-renowned event brand assembled some of the finest artists around to perform across four digital stages, Melodia, Atmosphere, Planaxis and Pulse. One of the most anticipated performances on the night was that of Dutch megastar Martin Garrix, who delivered a monumental set that encompassed a plethora of iconic anthems and brand new music.

Beginning his Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 performance in style, Martin Garrix dropped a brand new ID alongside the acappella version of his fan-favourite hit ‘Don’t Look Down‘ featuring Usher. Other highlights included ‘Like I Do‘, Martin’s smash hit alongside David Guetta and Brooks, ‘Dragon‘ with Matisse & Sadko, ‘High On Life‘ featuring Bonn, as well as a vast number of brand new IDs that fans will be eager to get their hands on.

The whole performance was accompanied by an incredible visual display, with an animated backdrop and crowd making the experience as life-like as possible for watching fans. Tomorrowland 2021 New Year’s Eve took place in the digital entertainment venue NAOZ, which utilises 3D design, video production and special effects to enhance the experience for viewers. In a world troubled by isolation and uncertainty, Tomorrowland 2021 New Year’s Eve offered fans a chance to escape from reality and experience a Martin Garrix set in phenomenal style.

Watch a preview of the performance below and check out the full tracklist here.

Image credit: Tomorrowland