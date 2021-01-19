Martin Garrix teases another collaboration with John Martin

By Jake Gable 8

It’s a partnership made in heaven… In one corner, Martin Garrix. The 3 x DJ Mag Top 100 ‘number #1 DJ in the world’ and founder of STMPD RCRDS. In the other, John Martin. The legendary vocalist responsible for classic EDM anthems like Swedish House Mafia’s ‘Don’t You Worry Child’ and ‘Save The World’. But the Swedish vocalist isn’t just a good friend of Monsieurs Angello, Ingrosso, and Hedfors. He’s also a good pal of Garrix, after the duo teamed up together on ‘Higher Ground’, and now, they’re at it again. Throwing in Michel Zitron to the mix – the man behind the Garrix anthem ‘Hold On‘ – the trio are working on some fresh fire in the studio after a photo emerged of them in Stockholm on the official Martin Garrix Instagram story. It’s intriguing to even think about how this one would sound, given the talents of all three artists, and we’re already excited to hear it.

Since bursting into the spotlight with ‘Animals‘ in 2013, the then-teenage superstar Martin Garrix has since dominated the world of dance music, playing his own headline ADE shows, and performing on the main-stages of just about every festival on the globe, including Tomorrowland, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and Creamfields. Adored by millions of fans worldwide, especially females, the handsome young Dutchman has given us a number of the most iconic productions of recent years, including ‘Pizza’ and Third Party collaboration ‘Lions In The Wild’. He’s since teamed up with a range of the industry’s most in-demand vocalists, including Dua Lipa (‘Scared To Be Lonely‘), and Bebe Rexha (‘In The Name Of Love’).

With 2021 already off to an explosive start on the musical front via fresh releases from the likes of Oliver Heldens/Above & Beyond, Camelphat, Tchami, David Guetta, deadmau5, and many more, we can’t wait for the Garrix/Martin/Zitron combo to join them in this year’s hall of fame!