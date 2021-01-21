Mia Malkova purchases $4m Avicii castle used for ‘TIM’ production

By Jake Gable 7

For those unfamiliar with the name of Mia Malkova, the American adult-entertainment star has rapidly become one of the biggest stars in the world, elevating her celebrity status to a mind-boggling following of 7.4m fans on Instagram alone. Meanwhile, her videos on one of the world’s leading adult-entertainment websites have been viewed a friction-inducing 602 million times! But now, the actress turned influencer, who has since branched out into gaming on social streaming site Twitch, has purchased the castle Avicii resided in whilst putting together the touches on ‘TIM’. The studio album, which was released in 2019, proved to be Avicii‘s final body of work, following his death in 2018. So much so, that many producers were roped in to put the finishing touches on many of the album’s tracks, as Tim Bergling (aka Avicii) had not fully finished them at the time of his passing in Oman, a year previous.

Now, Malkova will move in to the luxurious castle, where Tim stayed for 7 weeks, writing his album in the home’s decadent two-floor library. Packed with a fireplace encrusted in crowned amethyst – a precious purple gemstone – and a ceiling affixed with a giant clock inside a compass, the 13,000-square-foot mansion, boasts a total of 5 bedrooms and a gigantic winding staircase flanked by medieval suits of armour and crests. The castle also has a glass ceiling, movie theatre, and a gym with a climbing wall. Malkova, who is best known for her seductive physical appearance, and energetic yet sultry performing/acting style is also sure to take full advantage of the master suite, which is complete with a sauna, jetted hot-tub, and fireplace; Items which surely inspired Tim during the album creation. You can check out the full post below from the Mia Malkova Instagram page: