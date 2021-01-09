New Plugins (VST, AU) for Music Producers [Updated Monthly]
Plugins form a core integral part of the modern music-making process. Music producers, mixing & mastering engineers constantly keep an eye on the new and upcoming vst plugins. Since there are new plugins & technology coming out every now and then in the field of music, it becomes tough for music producers & enthusiasts to keep track. For this matter, we constantly do the research for you and list down new plugins (VST, AU) that came out in the past 3 months of the “last updated date” written down below. The list is updated monthly so you might discover some new plugins every time you come across this article.
Last Updated: 8 Jan 2021
List of New Plugins (VST, AU) for Music Producers, Mixing & Mastering Engineers
1. Baby Audio Spaced Out – $39.00 from [introductory sale] //Featured Plugin
Reverb & Delay Plugin. Read the complete review here.
2. Wide Blue Sounds Elysium – $129.35 from $199.00 [introductory sale]
Kontakt Instrument. Read the complete review here.
3. ROLI Equator 2 – $199.00 from $249.00 [introductory sale]
Synth VST Plugin.
4. AudioThings Things – Texture – $9.00 from $19.00 [introductory sale]
Granular Reverb Plugin.
5. Mike Dean Gainstation – €149.00
Saturation and Distortion Plugin. Read more here.
6. Arturia V Collection 8 – $499.00 from $599.00 [introductory sale]
Bundle Including 28 Synths.
7. United Plugins Voxessor – $35.00 from $139.00 [introductory sale]
Vocal Processing Plugin.
8. Spitfire Audio Drumline – $29.00
Marching Drums Sample Library
9. Cymatics Diablo Lite – Free Plugin
Drum Enhancer Plugin. Read the complete review here.
10. Fuse Audio Vpre-31A Vintage Germanium Preamp – $19.00
PreAmp Plugin.
11. Slate Digital Fresh Air – Free Plugin
Saturation Plugin. Read the complete review here.
Image Credits: Baby Audio