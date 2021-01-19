Nicky Romero drops ‘Into The Light’ with Timmo Hendriks : Listen

By Alexander Costello 8

Having closed the door on an impressive 2020, powerhouse Nicky Romero is back to kickstart his 2021 campaign; and the 32-year-old producer is picking up right where he left off. Continuing in such fine fashion, the Protocol Recordings boss has joined forces to unleash a new collaboration that’s dubbed ‘a true progressive house jewel’. Dropping his first work of the year, Romero teams up with Protocol talent Timmo Hendriks for the progressive stunner ‘Into The Light‘, a vocally-driven track thanks to the Arizona-based singer/songwriter David Shane. Hailed by fans as “a dream come true collab”, the track is available now on Protocol Recordings and ready to be listened to.

Rekindling his signature sounds, Romero’s progressive roots shine through elegant piano undertones and bold synths, as ‘Into The Light‘ takes you on a melodic-fused journey. Equal to its euphoric build-ups, breathtaking drops ensure satisfaction with a progressive character that charms the hearts of any dance music fan. In all of its essence, ‘Into The Light‘ awakens the senses with captivating lyrics and distinct basslines revealing a more-than-ready festival mainstay. Together, Nicky Romero, Timmo Hendriks and David Shane have created something truly special. We recommend adding this one to your playlists immediately.

Following the release of ‘Into The Light‘, we’re already predicting another exciting year for the talented Dutch music producer and his fellow counterparts. Returning to his signature progressive hooks, you can fully expect this track to be the first of many as Romero looks to gather momentum. Check out the official lyric video for ‘Into The Light’ below and let us know what you think.

(Image Credit: Nicky Romero Facebook)