Steamrolling into 2021 with his hard-hitting new single Athena on Octopus Recordings, internationally celebrated Dutch techno producer HI-LO – aka Oliver Heldens – now extends his partnership with the esteemed LA-based imprint, announcing an interactive remix competition of epic proportions. With submissions now open following an announcement on Olivier’s official Instagram page, budding producers from all over the world can download the stems to create their remix by signing up to the official Octopus Recordings Discord page here and submit their entries as Soundcloud links via the same page. Handpicked by Oliver Heldens and Octopus label boss Graham Goodwin (aka Sian), the winner of this potentially career-defining opportunity will have their final production featured on the official Athena remix package in March, alongside techno legends Alex Stein and Ramon Tapia.

The final submission deadline for entries is Sunday, February 28, however if participants are able to deliver a draft entry before the beginning of February, Oliver and Graham will be holding LIVE listening and feedback sessions on the new Octopus Recordings Twitch channel at 12pm PST on Tuesday, February 2 and 12pm PST on Tuesday, February 16. The winner will be announced at a very special listening event on Sian’s Octopus Recordings Twitch channel on March 9, with the Heldens remix package released one week later on March 16. For further information and real-time updates, stay tuned to the Octopus Recordings and HI-LO social channels and check out this link if you’re keen on submitting your own remix. Following on from a mammoth year in 2020, the biggest of his career so far, Oliver Heldens – who finished 8th in last year’s DJ Mag Top 100 poll – has started 2021 in the same purple patch of form, remixing Above & Beyond‘s Anjunabeats classic ‘Thing Called Love’, which was given an official release last Friday, prior to his guest-mix on their Group Therapy radio show.