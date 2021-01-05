Park ‘N Rave livestream featured deadmau5 and Testpilot performances

By Pol Torà 14

Insomniac’s drive-in concert series Park ‘N Rave, have hosted very special performances from deadmau5 and his alias Testpilot out of a special multi-day concert residency hosted by the mau5trap owner.

Back in November, Insomniac announced that deadmau5 would take over their drive-in event for 5 days straight from December 31 to January 3, one of which would be under his techno alter-ego Testpilot. Guest supports included from the likes of Spencer Brown, no mana and Wolfgang Gartner and the events also featured live performances from Kiesza, who sang on the deadmau5 track ‘Bridged By A Lightwave’. Below you can listen to both deadmau5 and testpilot performances. There was even a special birthday show, where deadmau5 celebrated his birthday with a lineup featuring Wolfgang Gartner, Kiesza and no mana.

Even though 2020 had been in a complete different format when it came to live events, there was an unreal offer of digital streaming events you could choose from during New Year’s Eve and around it, and it included deadmau5’s events. Tomorrowland is naturally one of the most renowned events, however, other alternatives like Insomniac’s Park ‘N Rave event, had a very attractive offer.

The whole Park ‘N Rave event was streamed live from the NOS Events Center in California and was broadcasted by Insomniac TV.

Image credit: deadmau5 (via Twitter)