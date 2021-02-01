R3HAB releases new banger ‘Candyman’ with Marnik: Listen

By Maxim Fossey

R3HAB has released his first single of the year, a collaboration with Italian duo Marnik. The two have quite a number of breakthrough singles under their belt, such as “Bella Ciao” with Steve Aoki, ‘Children Of A Miracle’ with Don Diablo, “Alone” with KSHMR, and many more. Earlier in 2019, R3HAB collaborated with A Touch of Class and released a modern house edit of their hit song “All Around The World (La La La)“. This led to a commercial success for the Moroccan-Dutch DJ, topping 250M streams across all platforms and achieving gold & platinum status in 8 countries. This instant success was followed by his stellar collaboration with ZAYN called “Flames”.

Aside from the excellent collaborations R3HAB has had, he certainly has quite a few set of remixes under his portfolio as well. His official remixes include NOTD, Rammstein, Tom Walker, Sofi Tukker, Danny Ocean, Kygo, The Chainsmokers, and P!nk to name a few. Success is surely something R3HAB is familiar with. His debut album “Trouble” released in the fall of 2017 marked a major breakthrough for the Dutch native. Coming out independently, the LP has gained over a half billion streams globally to date.

With his second full-length studio album, “The Wave” released in 2018, R3HAB continued to push the boundaries of dance music. The album racked up over 300M streams with tracks such as “Ain’t That Why”, “Hold On Tight”, “The Wave”, and platinum hit “Lullaby” sky rocketing into the Billboard Top 100 Dance/Electronic Charts.

“Candyman” is an upbeat record that R3HAB and Marnik hope will help 2021 start off just right. You can watch R3HAB and Marnik’s official lyric video of their new song below and let us know your thoughts on the track via our social media channels such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram:

