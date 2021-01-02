Relive all sets from Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve via their on-demand platform now

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 10

As Earth started to orbit around the Sun for another 365 days, people from all around the world started their own cosmic journey the best way possible and joined the virtual wonderland of Tomorrowland 31.12.2020. We have some good news for those who couldn’t attend the event: you can revisit the breathtaking stages and enjoy the stellar performances of superstar DJs through Tomorrowland New Year’s Eve relive platform!

Dream of a wonderful 2021… Relive how the People of Tomorrow celebrated all together and watch all sets from Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 on demand until January 14h. Go to https://t.co/e4RHR1Sxus for all info. pic.twitter.com/hDdb0hADq8 — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) January 1, 2021

By purchasing your on-demand passes for €12,50, you will have access to all full sets and performances for 2 weeks starting from January 1, 18:00 CET until January 14, 18:00 CET through the NAOZ digital entertainment venue. More than 151 different nations represented themselves and united again on the digital dancefloors to finally bid farewell to 2020. To show their appreciation and honor their hard work fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Tomorrowland gifted a free ticket for over 2.000 Belgian healthcare workers so they could celebrate the new year with Tomorrowland 31.12.2020. Lucky fans danced into 2021 listening to 21.5 hours of music, 450 different tracks and more than 65 unreleased IDs from more than 25 world-famous artists on 4 mind-blowing digital stages. Not surprisingly, the lineup included some of the biggest players in the game: Armin van Buuren, Charlotte de Witte, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, CamelPhat, Diplo, Kölsch b2b Joris Voorn, Lost Frequencies, Martin Garrix and many more.

Here are some hints of what you can expect if you relive the experience: Artbat as well as CamelPhat premiering unreleased music, Coone showcasing his brand new album, 24-year-old Dutch superstar Martin Garrix delivering a banging set loaded with IDs, Kölsch and Joris Voorn dropping records they made in the last six months and French icon David Guetta taking a trip down on memory lane with his classic hits mixed with his more recent gems. Proved to be the most special New Year’s Eve party, participants had the opportunity to listen to 4 different tracks played during the countdown to 2021. Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike and Moguai’s massive anthem ‘Mammoth’ was on full volume at the Melodia stage, CamelPhat played their song ‘Running Man’ at the Atmosphere stage, Diplo put on his joint track with SIDEPIECE, ‘On My Mind’ at the Planaxis stage while Brennan Heart delivered his collaboration with Wildstylez, ‘Lose My Mind (NYE 2020 Edit)’ at the Pulse stage.

If you still need more proof to see how amazing this event was, check out a clip below of the virtual NYE edition of Tomorrowland and buy your on-demand passes here to get access to the relive platform!

Image Credit: Tomorrowland