Richie Hawtin Releases ‘Concept 1’ On Bandcamp

By Isidora Janeva 6

Richie Hawtin published his 1990’s concept series‘Concept 1′ on January 1. This is a very special release since it happened exactly 25 years to the day after its original came out. The 24 included tracks are now available on Bandcamp.

The initial publishing of ‘Concept 1’ was back in 1996. It represented a special subscription service of monthly 12” releases limited to 2000 each. The 24 tracks on the current release symbolize the hours of the day and many of the included songs are over 10 minutes in duration. Listening to this particular piece of art might take you a while, but the ambient mood and experimental touches are worth your time.

Hawtin shares in a statement about the release:

“This release marked a real shift in my production style in 1996, and was the start of a significant chapter in my recording career. Everything was handled independently – from design to distribution to a subscription service to accompany it – so releasing this with Bandcamp now really captures that spirit of the landscape back in the mid-nineties,”

He goes on to say that ‘Concept 1’ is as an important album for him than any of his Plastikman albums –

“Concept 1′ was recorded in isolation at a time when I was not allowed to enter the USA and with everything going on in the world at this moment, it felt like the right time to finally release this project to a larger audience. Without the year of experimentation around the recording process of ‘Concept 1’ in 1995, I would never have gotten to the reduction that I was able to achieve later on the recording style of Plastikman ‘Consumed’. In that way this is as an important album for me than any of my Plastikman albums.”

<a href="https://richiehawtin.bandcamp.com/album/richie-hawtin-concept-1-96-12">Richie Hawtin “Concept 1 96:12” by Richie Hawtin</a>

Image Credits: Richie Hawtin (via Facebook)