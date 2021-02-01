Silk City brings the best house party under your roof with ‘Especially 4 U Vol.3.’ mix

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 24

After ending a nearly 3-year-long hiatus, the supergroup duo of Diplo and Mark Ronson, better known as Silk City came back strong and dropped the third edition of their ‘Especially 4 U‘ mix series.

This 60-minute-long masterpiece is packed with a wide range of recent house music anthems, Silk City songs and old school classics with some twists and turns. Hop on this funky journey of dance music with the créme de la créme of the genre, including Armand Van Helden, A-Trak, Chris Lake, Ferreck Dawn, Louie Vega, Mark Knight, and The Martinez Brothers among others. You can also find delicate remixes of timeless tunes such as Harry Tremlett‘s take on the “Godfather of Soul”, James Brown‘s ‘Papa’s Got A New Bag (Pt.1)‘; Jay Bombay‘s rework of Roy Ayers‘s song ‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine‘ or Lincoln Baio‘s edit of Soul II Soul‘s hit ‘Back To Life‘. Hip-hop and R’n’B anthems from Mary J. Blige and Souls of Mischief were also spiced up with groovy house percussions and melodies, besides, MK and Paul Woolford were also included in the selection with their remixes for Silk City.

Although they launched and put aside their new side project in 2018, Diplo and Mark Ronson made a great use of that short period of time. As Silk City, they released two ‘Especially 4 U’ essential mixes, 4 singles, collaborating with Daniel Merriweather, Desiigner, GoldLink and Mapei. They even took home a Grammy Award in 2018 for ‘Best Dance Recording’ for ‘Electricity‘ having British superstar songstress Dua Lipa on the vocals. Diplo hinted Silk City’s return via a tweet on January 13, 2021, and thankfully, the duo didn’t keep us waiting too long for a new release, marking their comeback with a mesmerizing single, ‘New Love‘ featuring British pop star Ellie Goulding.

Put on your dancing shoes or be barefoot, it doesn’t matter because this ‘Especially 4 U’ Silk City mix will move your feet regardless!